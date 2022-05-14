De Jong would be 'great signing' for Manchester United - Ferdinand

Frenkie de Jong would be a "great signing" for Manchester United if the Premier League club are able to pull off a successful pursuit of the Barcelona star, according to former player Rio Ferdinand.

The Netherlands international looks set to be the subject of a bid from the Red Devils at the close of the season, as new boss Erik ten Hag looks to bring a countryman onboard at Old Trafford as part of his major revamp.

Now ex-England star Ferdinand, one of United's most acclaimed stars of the Premier League era, has weighed in on just what his capture could bring to the club if they bring him from Camp Nou to Manchester.

What has Ferdinand said about Man Utd signing De Jong?

"I've always thought he was a top player," Ferdinand spoke on his FIVE programme on YouTube. "They're saying Frenkie de Jong could be the first player to come in under Erik ten Hag and I would be saying: 'Yes, great signing.'

"He's not huge in terms of frame but he is quick with the ball, really good dribbler, can get out of tight situations, makes good decisions, good passer, his balance and dribbling ability are really good.

"[United] are a team who are looking for players who can control the ball and control the game and get the team functioning in terms of balance and possession. I think he would be a good addition."

Would Barcelona be willing to sell De Jong?

Ahead of another summer transfer window that will likely see the Blaugrana hunting for cut-price purchases, the temptation of a big-money sale for a star to boost their coffers may be too tough to turn down.

GOAL understands Barca are open to accepting a €60 million (£51m/$63m) bid for De Jong if United are to come in for his services.

Other reports suggest, however, that the player is settled in La Liga, leaving the issue of personal terms as a major stumbling block for United to convince him to make the move.

