De Jong tells De Ligt to join Barcelona

The Dutch attacking midfielder had some advice for his compatriot, who is linked with a host of European giants

Former captain Siem de Jong would like to see in-demand teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt join champions .

Linked with Europe's biggest clubs – including Barcelona, , and , Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag said there is "zero chance" of skipper De Ligt remaining in Amsterdam.

The 19-year-old international produced a match-winning display in Turin, where he scored as Ajax stunned Juventus 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

"I've heard a lot of stories about clubs wanting to buy him," De Jong – who is on loan at A-League side Sydney FC from Ajax – told Omnisport.

"I get it. He is a young guy, really strong already physically. Really good in his head too. A good guy and good for the team.

"I'm not sure where he will go, he has enough choices. It will probably be a really nice club. One of my favourite clubs are Barcelona, so I wouldn't mind seeing him there."

De Ligt could reunite with star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will leave Ajax for Barca at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old De Jong is set for Camp Nou after a transfer worth €86million in total was agreed in January.

De Jong has continued to dazzle in Eredivisie and the Champions League this season, and his namesake hailed the "unique" Dutchman.

"He is really good on the ball," Siem de Jong said. "He isn't scared. Even sometimes in the back, he makes his actions. He is strong on the ball and won't lose it.

"If you see him, a lot of Ajax's build-up starts with him. He creates openings for other team-mates. He is a unique player in this time. He can really create things that others can't."

Asked if he can get even better alongside Lionel Messi at Barca, De Jong replied: "Of course. Even playing alongside all the other players there and competing in bigger leagues will be good for him.

"He will be improving a lot in the coming years. For him, it's a really, really nice challenge."