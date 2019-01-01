De Jong not interested in being compared to Barcelona legends Xavi and Iniesta

The midfielder had no interest in discussing similarities he may share with two of the club's legendary stars

midfielder Frenkie de Jong played down comparisons to club greats Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

De Jong, 22, was signed by the champions from in a £65 million ($81m) deal in January, but only made the move at the end of the season.

The international has already been compared to Xavi and Iniesta, however, he had no interest in discussing any similarities he may share with two of the legends of the club, though he does think he's well suited to playing for the Spanish giants.

"I don't want to be compared with those players," De Jong told Barca TV .

"It's the perfect club for a midfielder. They hold onto the ball well, they control the play, it suits me perfectly."

De Jong joins Barcelona after a fine season with Ajax, winning a domestic double and reaching the semi-finals.

Barca were also eliminated in the semis, continuing their wait for a first Champions League crown since 2015.

Discussing his goals for 2019-20, De Jong is eager to be a regular starter for Barca – and he wants to help deliver in Europe.

"I want to start most games. All players want that. I'll work as hard as I can in training to show what I can do in games," he said.

"I like to play attacking football, for it to be attractive and for people to have fun when they come to the stadium.

"Both me and Barca are really keen to win the Champions League this year and I hope that's what happens."

The midfielder has also admitted that he had dreamed of a move to Arsenal as a stepping-stone to playing for Barcelona, though he jumped at the chance to sign up with the Spanish side ahead of schedule .

Having finally been revealed by the club on Wednesday, De Jong will set in on making himself at home in a team that cruised to a La Liga title last season and narrowly lost out on a trip to the Champions League final.

With Ajax having come up short in the last four of Europe's top competition last season as well, both club and player will be hoping to go one better in his first season with the Spanish side.