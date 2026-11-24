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Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has spoken about his ambition of winning the Champions League, stressing that the competition is a major objective for the Catalan side this season. He also revealed his stance on playing at centre-back ahead of the clash with Azerbaijani side Sabah.

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De Jong is confident Barcelona can challenge for the European title, though he admits there are areas the team need to improve. In his view, Paris Saint-Germain are the biggest favourites.

Barcelona face Sabah at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan tomorrow, Wednesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Another win would strengthen the Catalan side's bid for direct qualification to the last 16.

On his Champions League ambitions, De Jong said: "I think we've been competing strongly in the Champions League in recent years, and every year we're expected to win the title. This year will be no different. It's true that we have more experience. It's our objective, but if we don't win it, it won't be a bad season. We're confident we can compete."

He added, as reported by Mundo Deportivo: "For me, Paris Saint-Germain are the biggest favourites, and they beat us this season too. We need to improve, and we'll see what happens at the end of the season."

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The injury that kept him out of action for Barcelona came up too. De Jong said everyone at the club had given him huge support during his absence: "I've said it again and again. I think the times when people aren't by my side are when I'm not playing. When I got injured, it was difficult to come back, but everyone at the club supported me. I'm trying to enjoy football."

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Asked about his relationship with head coach Hansi Flick and the prospect of playing at centre-back, De Jong explained that it all began in training, when the coach wanted to test him in that position. He said: "In some training sessions, Flick put me there to see how I'd do. Against Alaves, I think he needed me at centre-back, and that's where it all started."

As for playing in more than one position, he added: "As I said before, I feel great. When you're at Barcelona, you always have to prove yourself. As for versatility, I consider myself a midfielder, and everyone knows I play in that position. But if the team or the coach needs me, I'll always do it."

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Lamine Yamal misses the Sabah game. De Jong admitted the team will miss the youngster's qualities, but insisted Barcelona have an excellent group of players capable of making up for his absence.

He explained: "If a player like Lamine is missing, his absence will always be felt. He's a player who does a lot on his own and has exceptional talent. When a player like him is missing, we'll definitely miss him, but we have a very talented squad and we should be able to win without him."

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Asked whether he felt his importance in the starting line-up had diminished since returning from injury, De Jong said: "No, I got injured and now I'm back, and I have a lot of confidence in myself. We'll see how things go, but of course I want to be a starter as usual."

His relationship with Flick, the captaincy and the impact of the injury he suffered in the summer were also on the agenda. De Jong would rather look forward: "I've talked a lot about the injury and what happened in the summer. My relationship with the coach is good. Right now I feel good, I'm strong, and I'm trying to focus on what's happening now."

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The packed calendar doesn't worry him. Barcelona's players are used to a heavy schedule, De Jong explained, and a congested run of fixtures holds no fears: "We're used to playing a lot of games. We usually play two or three matches a week. We're ready, and we also enjoy playing these kinds of Champions League games. We get tired, but we're well trained."

Barcelona fell two goals behind in the opening minutes against Villarreal before going on to win, and De Jong played down the slow start. He said: "That's not a problem. We were 2-0 down in the seventh minute. The first goal came from a technical error that led to a great goal for Villarreal, and the second was similar. We created a lot of chances, while they didn't. For me, the win was deserved. I don't think starting games badly is a problem."

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He signed off with a warning. A strong start against Sabah is vital, De Jong said, because the game won't be easy: "It's important that we start every game well. Sabah play very well, and we have to be at our best to beat them."