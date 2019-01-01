'De Gea's the goalkeeper GOAT!' - Man Utd fans heap praise on No.1 after stunning Spurs shutout

The Spain international was unbeatable, making an incredible 11 saves to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winning record at United intact

David de Gea put in an inspired performance on Sunday to lead Manchester United to a clean sheet and vital victory over Tottenham - and he had the Red Devils faithful falling over themselves to pay tribute.

United took all three points in a tense top-six clash, with the only goal coming before half-time.

Marcus Rashford took full advantage of a terrific Paul Pogba pass and converted past Hugo Lloris to make it 1-0, a strike which proved the only goal of the game at Wembley.

At the other end, however, De Gea had to be at his very best as Spain's No. 1 was bombarded throughout the game by Spurs.

No fewer than 11 shots on target were repelled by the goalkeeper, whose heroics helped United move level with Arsenal in fifth place and keep up their brilliant start to life under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It was the most shots De Gea has stopped in a top-flight league match without conceding.

And he took all the plaudits from observers for his latest match-winning display in a United shirt.

Where would we be without @D_DeGea 🙌🏽🙌🏽 @ManUtd — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 13, 2019