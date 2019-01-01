De Gea contract considered by Lingard to be essential to Man Utd's future plans

The Red Devils goalkeeper has seen a clause in contract triggered which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2020, but no extension has been agreed

David de Gea is considered to be essential to Manchester United’s future plans, with Jesse Lingard hoping to see “one of the best keepers in the world” commit to a new contract.

The Red Devils have moved to ensure that the Spain international will not be heading for the exits any time soon.

A 12-month extension option in his current deal has been taken up to take him through to 2020.

No fresh terms are in place as yet, though, and that continues to be a source of unwelcome uncertainty for those at Old Trafford.

United have, however, made it clear that they want De Gea to stay on and, having seen him star again during a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday, Lingard has added his voice to those calls.

He told reporters: “We want him to stay.

“Having a keeper like that gives you extra confidence. They looked like scoring but he saved us.

“Some of his saves, you’re like: ‘Oh my God.’ He’s one of the best keepers in the world, if not the best.”

That high praise has been echoed by De Gea’s countryman Juan Mata.

United’s other Spanish star was not surprised to see an international colleague put in another eye-catching display at club level during a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Mata has grown accustomed to such showings down the years, with United’s 28-year-old custodian merely adding to an ever-growing collection of talismanic individual performances.

“He showed that he is an amazing goalkeeper, and the second 45 minutes emphasised that in memorable fashion. It seemed impossible that a goal would go in for them,” Mata wrote on his personal blog after seeing Marcus Rashford’s solitary strike separate two top-four hopefuls.

“He gave off the impression that no matter where they put the ball, it would end up with him. Incredible.

“Thanks to him, and the hard work from all of the team, we took three important points to keep climbing up the table.”

United remain sixth in the Premier League at present but are only six points adrift of the Champions League spots and seven back on third-placed Tottenham.