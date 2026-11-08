Kevin De Bruyne swapped Manchester City for Napoli in the summer of 2025, but the Belgian star is yet to settle at his new club.

According to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, his form has fluctuated badly over recent months. Now the Italian media are buzzing with talk of a January exit.

A serious muscle injury in October 2025 wrecked his debut campaign, and a tense relationship with former coach Antonio Conte hardly helped matters.

Things have improved slightly this season under Massimiliano Allegri. Even so, "Il Mattino" reports that dressing-room friction between De Bruyne and several team-mates could speed up his departure.

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His contract runs until June 2027, yet he may well be on the move in the winter window.

It is not just about the problems already outlined. Napoli themselves might welcome his exit at the right moment.

The club are struggling both in Serie A and in Europe, and they need to act in the winter market to patch up the structural gaps in Allegri's squad. That pressure could push the hierarchy to question whether keeping De Bruyne until the summer is worth it.

An agreement between the two parties over his departure is said to be a real possibility.