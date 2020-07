De Bruyne equals Henry's assist record in convincing Man City victory

Kevin De Bruyne has matched Thierry Henry's Premier League record for most assists in a single season.

The star went into Sunday's clash against needing just one more to meet the mark set by 's legend.

And that assist, his 20th of 2019-20, came in the final minutes for Gabriel Jesus as ran out 5-0 winners over already relegated Norwich City.

