'I still miss it' - David Beckham reflects on playing career seven years on from retirement

As he reflected on some of his best career moments, the former England captain paid tribute to "amazing" backing from his supporters

David Beckham says he still misses football as he marked seven years since his retirement from the game.

The former captain played the last match of a glittering professional career when he turned out for in a match against Brest on May 18, 2013.

To recognise the occasion, Beckham posted a video of some of his greatest moments – including ’s 1999 triumph – along with an accompanying message on Instagram.

Beckham, now 45, cannot believe so much time has passed and still has fond memories of his playing days, with his attention now on his ownership of new side Miami.

"I can’t believe it's 7 years today since I played my last game as professional footballer," he wrote. "Such great memories. I was so lucky to have played with incredible teammates and had amazing support from the fans. Still miss it. Can't wait for the next chapter at Inter Miami."

As part of a 21-year professional career, Beckham also represented , and Milan.

Now throwing himself into bringing success to Inter Miami, Beckham is using his star power to attract some of the world's best-known players to his MLS franchise.

Beckham has been in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to explore the possibility of signing James Rodriguez, Goal has learned.

He shares a strong relationship with Perez, with the Blancos supremo having brought the former England captain to the Santiago Bernabeu as one of his 'Galactico' signings.

Sources close to the club have told Goal that Beckham considers the 28-year-old to be a great footballer despite his struggles at Madrid and sees him as the big-ticket signing required to take his fledgling MLS side to the next level in terms of commercialisation.

Beckham has been no slouch in setting up his new club so far, utilising the many friendships, alliances and knowledge of sporting models gained through his stellar career.

In fact, the ex-Madrid midfielder recently secured a friendly match with after chatting with former team-mate Ronaldo 'Il Fenomeno' Nazario, who is the majority shareholder of the Liga club.