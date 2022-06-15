Darwin Nunez vs Erling Haaland: Who is the future icon of the Premier League? Head-to-Head stats

The two incredible forwards have moved to the Premier League for two championship contenders...

Over the years, the Premier League has witnessed some great rivalries amongst forwards. In the early part of this century, Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy would fight tooth and nail for the golden foot. Then some years down the line Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero, and Robin van Persie would go with hammer and tongs at each other for the prized award.

The 2022-23 campaign holds the potential for an epic rivalry between the two most vaunted young talents in world football; Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez. While Manchester City have already announced the arrival of Haaland, Benfica have confirmed the sale of Nunez to Liverpool. Nunez will likely be required to fill the potential void left by Sadio Mane, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

How much have Liverpool paid for Nunez?

Liverpool will pay Benfica £64 million ($79m) upfront to sign Nunez, and could pay up to another £21m ($26m) in add-ons.

Nunez's former club, Almeria, are due 20 percent of any profit Benfica make on the deal, and so with Benfica having signed him for €22m in 2020, Almeria will be due a windfall of at least €9m.

How much have Manchester City paid for Haaland?

Manchester City have paid £51 million ($63m) to Borussia Dortmund. Haaland is set to make around £400,000 per week, in line with the club's highest earner Kevin De Bruyne, and will be contracted to the Etihad outfit until 2027.

Darwin Nunez vs Erling Haaland: Club goals

Darwin Nunez Season Erling Haaland 0 16/17 4 1 17/18 12 3 18/19 5 16 19/20 44 14 20/21 41 34 21/22 29

Having come through the ranks at Uruguayan giants Penarol before starring for Almeria in the Spanish second division, Nunez proved himself as a prolific striker both in Portugal's top-flight and in the Champions League last season. He scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances in 2021-22, while also finding the net on six occasions in Europe.

It is clear that the 2021/22 season was his breakthrough season and it remains to be seen how the Uruguayan adapts to the rigours of the Premier League.

Whereas, Haaland has already established himself as one of the top talents in the world. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were among a host of top European clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old, but he has signed a five-year deal at Etihad Stadium. He burst onto the Champions League scene at Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, and is seen as the perfect striker to lead City after scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Club assists

Darwin Nunez Season Erling Haaland 1 17/18 4 0 18/19 1 3 19/20 10 12 20/21 12 4 21/22 8

The two are prolific scorers but when it comes to assisting they have scope for improvement. While Haaland has managed to reach double digits twice in his career, Nunez has done it once.

Darwin Nunez vs Erling Haaland: International goals and assists

Player Goals Assists Matches Minutes Darwin Nunez 2 0 11 549' Erling Haaland 20 3 21 1664'

Erling Haaland is the mainstay of the Norwegian forward line and has scored a staggering 20 goals in 21 matches. While Nunez is slowly making a place for himself in the Uruguayan national team amidst veterans like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Darwin Nunez vs Erling Haaland: Club trophies

Darwin Nunez Trophies Erling Haaland 2 League Titles 2 0 Cup Competitions 2 0 Champions League 0

Haaland has won two league titles and two major cup competitions. The league titles which Haaland won were in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg. Whereas, Nunez won both titles during his time with Penarol in the Uruguayan Primera Division.