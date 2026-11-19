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Football fans in Saudi Arabia, and specifically in the Roshn League, are eagerly awaiting another Clasico when Al-Ahli take on Al-Nassr, in a fixture that has become increasingly thrilling over the last few years.

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Al-Nassr visit Al-Ahli tomorrow, Friday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah , in a fixture held over from the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

It promises to be a thrilling night, especially given everything that has gone on in recent Clasicos between the sides.

Al-Nassr dominance

Al-Nassr have held the upper hand on the pitch in recent years, and the head-to-head record is emphatically in their favour.

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Over the last 10 meetings, Al-Nassr have won 6 to Al-Ahli's one, with the other 3 drawn.

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Al-Nassr have scored 25 goals in those games. Al-Ahli have managed 17.

The trophies belong to Al-Ahli

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One of those three draws, though, handed Al-Ahli silverware directly at Al-Nassr's expense: the 2025 Saudi Super Cup, which they won on penalties.

It was Al-Ahli's first Saudi Super Cup in 10 years and only the second in their history. Ironically, Al-Nassr had also been among the victims of the club's previous triumph.

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In May 2016, Al-Ahli lifted the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for the last time, beating Al-Nassr 2-1 after extra time, before going on to beat Al-Hilal in the Super Cup.

Their penultimate King's Cup also came against Al-Nassr, with a 4-1 win in May 2012.

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The dark glasses Clasico

That fierce rivalry on the pitch has fuelled hostility in the stands, and it intensified after Al-Ahli dropped into the Saudi First Division League in 2022.

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Al-Nassr fans have used the relegation to mock Al-Ahli at every opportunity, especially when the two sides meet. The latest episode came after a 2-0 win over them in the 30th round of last season's league.

At the final whistle, several Al-Nassr players, most notably the French pair Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman, put on sunglasses to mock Al-Ahli's relegation.

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It wasn't the first skirmish. The feud began roughly four and a half years ago, when Al-Ahli went down from the Roshn League.

Back then, a well-known delivery app that sponsored Al-Nassr's stadium ran an advert mocking the relegated Al-Ahli with sunglasses, on the grounds that First Division League matches are played in the daytime.

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Dark glasses have been the hallmark of the fixture ever since, with Al-Nassr fans and players regularly wearing them in Clasicos between the two clubs.

The Demiral Clasico

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Al-Ahli's Turkish defender Merih Demiral took note of the provocations and made a point of goading Al-Nassr fans himself, particularly in the last meeting between the sides, last April.

He clashed with several Al-Nassr players that day and taunted the capital club for never having won the AFC Champions League Elite, with the game coming straight after Al-Ahli had won their second title in the competition.

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It didn't stop there. In a series of controversial remarks, Demiral accused referees of favouring Al-Nassr in order to hand Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo his first title with the club.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation's disciplinary committee came down hard. The headline sanctions were a one-match ban and a fine of 165,000 Saudi riyals.

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Friday's game is the first meeting between the teams since, and that will only turn up the heat.

The trembling hands Clasico

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The Clasico also carries huge significance for the two coaches, Australian Ange Postecoglou and Dutchman Marino Bosic, given where they stand at their clubs.

Postecoglou has been delivering good results at Al-Nassr, but he came in for heavy criticism after a 4-1 thrashing by the UAE's Al Ain in the first round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Some have compared him with his Portuguese predecessor Jorge Jesus, who led Al-Nassr to the Saudi Roshn League title last season. That comparison piles on the pressure.

Bosic, meanwhile, faces widespread anger from Al-Ahli supporters over inconsistent results in the Saudi Roshn League. They have lost 4 of their 11 matches and sit sixth in the table.

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The signing of Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko, who had worked with him at Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk, only intensified the criticism of the Dutch coach, as supporters had opposed the move.

The straw that broke the camel's back was the 6-1 defeat to Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League. Al-Ahli fans launched a wide-ranging campaign calling for the Dutchman to be sacked, but he remains in charge for now.

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Both coaches are under pressure, and neither can afford a defeat that would further inflame the supporters. For one of them, it could bring an early end to his spell with his new team.