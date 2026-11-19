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Football fans in Saudi Arabia, and specifically in the Roshn League, are eagerly awaiting another clasico as Al-Ahli take on Al-Nassr, in a fixture that has become increasingly thrilling over the last few years.

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Al-Nassr visit Al-Ahli at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah tomorrow, Friday , in a game postponed from round nine of the Roshn Saudi League.

Expect fireworks, given everything that has happened in recent clasicos between the two sides.

Al-Nassr dominance

On the pitch, Al-Nassr have had the upper hand in recent years, and the head-to-head record isn't close.

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Of the last 10 meetings, Al-Nassr have won 6 and Al-Ahli just one. The other 3 ended level.

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Al-Nassr scored 25 goals in those games. Al-Ahli managed 17.

The trophies belong to Al-Ahli

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Yet one of those three draws handed Al-Ahli silverware at Al-Nassr's direct expense: the 2025 Saudi Super Cup, which they won on penalties.

It was Al-Ahli's first Saudi Super Cup in 10 years and only the second in their history. Ironically, Al-Nassr had also been among the victims of the club's previous triumph.

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In May 2016, Al-Ahli won the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for the last time, beating Al-Nassr 2-1 after extra time. They then went on to beat Al-Hilal in the Super Cup.

Even their penultimate King's Cup came at Al-Nassr's expense, with a 4-1 win in May 2012.

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The dark glasses clasico

That fierce rivalry on the pitch has fuelled bad blood between the two sets of supporters, and it intensified after Al-Ahli's relegation to the Saudi First Division League in 2022.

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Al-Nassr fans have used that relegation to taunt Al-Ahli at every opportunity, especially when the two teams meet. The latest example came after a 2-0 win in round 30 of last season's league.

At the final whistle, several Al-Nassr players, most notably Frenchmen Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman, put on sunglasses: a pointed dig at Al-Ahli's relegation.

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This wasn't new. The feud dates back roughly four and a half years, to the time of Al-Ahli's relegation from the Roshn League.

Back then, a well-known delivery app that sponsored Al-Nassr's stadium ran an advert mocking the relegated Al-Ahli with a pair of sunglasses, because First Division matches are played in the daytime.

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Dark glasses have been the hallmark of this clasico ever since, with Al-Nassr fans and players wearing them every time the sides meet.

The Demiral clasico

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Al-Ahli's Turkish defender Merih Demiral didn't let the provocations slide. He hit back by goading Al-Nassr supporters himself, most notably in the last meeting between the sides in April.

In that game, Demiral clashed with several Al-Nassr players and mocked the capital club for failing to win the AFC Champions League Elite. The timing stung: the match came straight after Al-Ahli had lifted the trophy for the second time.

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Nor did it end there. In explosive comments, the Turkish defender accused referees of favouring Al-Nassr to hand Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo his first title with the club.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation's disciplinary committee came down hard. Demiral's sanctions included a one-match ban and a fine of 165,000 Saudi riyals.

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This will be the first meeting between the teams since, and that only turns up the heat.

The trembling hands clasico

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Then there are the coaches. Australian Ange Postecoglou and Dutchman Marino Pušić both have plenty riding on this one, given their positions at their clubs.

Postecoglou has been getting good results at Al-Nassr. Even so, he took heavy criticism after a crushing 4-1 defeat by UAE side Al-Ain in the first round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

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Some have compared the Australian with his Portuguese predecessor Jorge Jesus, who led Al-Nassr to the Roshn Saudi League title last season. That comparison piles on the pressure.

Pušić, meanwhile, faces widespread anger from Al-Ahli fans over the team's inconsistent form in the Roshn Saudi League. They've lost 4 of their 11 matches, which leaves them sixth in the table.

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The signing of Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko, who had played under him at Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, only added to the criticism. Supporters had opposed the move.

The final straw was a 6-1 hammering by Al-Shabab in the Roshn Saudi League. Al-Ahli fans launched a wide-ranging campaign to get the Dutch coach sacked, but he's still in the job.

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Both coaches are under pressure. Neither can afford a defeat that would inflame the fans further, and it could bring a premature end to one of their spells at their new club.