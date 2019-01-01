#DareToCreate with adidas' all new Hard Wired Football Pack

The German giants have given the fans and exponents of the beautiful game a peek into their latest set of boots

Adidas has launched a new ‘Hard Wired Pack’ which features fourboots that standout for their brilliant design and bold and vibrant colours.

Re-affirming themselves as a brand for ‘Creators Only’, the key campaign communication is #DareToCreate; urging their audience to have courage, confidence and imagination while wearing these boots.

The aesthetics in this pack are on point and all four of them - The Predator, Nemeziz, X and COPA - look decked up to enhance and complement the performance of professional and aspiring footballers alike.As football returns, Hard Wired Pack will be on the feet of the world’s best players, including Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi.

The sleekest book in the Hard Wired Pack is the X 19+ , which resembles the Predator 19+ with its light blue, black and white colour scheme and a metallic soleplate. The X boot has been optimized for extreme acceleration, breaking and cornering. Mohamed Salah of the Premier League club will be seen wearing these boots.

The next in the lineup is the Predator 19+ . This eye-catching boot comes in a bright cyan, black and solar yellow colour combination. The sleek design adds a bit more black to the upper than the Nemeziz and seems to visually pack a punch. The Predator is one of adidas’ headline silos and has been sported by stars like Mesut Özil and Paul Pogba. They would be seen wearing the new boot in the Premier League.

The most distinctive boot from the Hard Wired Pack is the new-generation adidas Nemeziz 19+ . In a shocking pink and black avatar, the Nemeziz 19+ is kicking off its first full season. With a unique design and a metallic soleplate, the boot holds nicely around your foot and is a dependable ally for stars as they embark upon a new season. Watch out as Jesse Lingard, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and ’s Isco go about strutting their stuff with the Nemeziz 19+ in tow.

And finally, from the Hard Wired pack is the COPA 19+ which exudes a solar yellow and black visual treat. The COPA 19+ is perhaps the cleanest design in adidas’ repertoire. It features the yellow all across its quilted upper and the black is reserved for the iconic Three Stripes on the instep of the books and heels.

Apart from the laceless varieties, adidas will also launch a laced version of all boots in the pack.

The adidas Hard Wired Pack is available for purchase online here .