Football viewers are furious with Danny Makkelie, his assistant referee and VAR Clay Ruperti after the officials awarded Feyenoord a penalty for an alleged handball by Vasilios Zagaritis.

Already 0-1 up in Friesland after a difficult opening spell, Feyenoord won a penalty when the assistant referee judged that Zagaritis had touched a cross from Givairo Read with his arm.

On his assistant's advice, Makkelie pointed to the spot. Nacho Ferri converted to put Feyenoord 0-2 up.

Heerenveen manager Robin Veldman was furious with the officials and received a yellow card for his outburst. Makklie also faced considerable criticism on X.

"Makkelie has really declined as a referee," Twan responded at the time. "Disgraceful. Heerenveen have been wronged by the overrated Makkelie and Feyenoord supporter Ruperti in the VAR booth. The standard of refereeing in the Netherlands is truly laughable, even with VAR," said Mateo.

Sem could hardly believe his eyes either. "Makkelie and Ruperti and a penalty for Feyenoord hahaha this league and this association really haven't been worth taking seriously for a long time."