Danny Buijs is feeling seriously sick about Fortuna Sittard's defeat to Ajax (1-5), as he makes clear in his interview with ESPN. More than anything, the way his side conceded the goals is driving that frustration.

For a long spell Fortuna held their own against Ajax and even made it 1-1 after the break, but they still ended up on the wrong end of a heavy defeat. Buijs believes his own defenders were mainly to blame.

"After the break you get away with one, because they get a huge chance for 0-2. Really dramatic defending," said Buijs. "But then you make it 1-1. That's what you want. Then you hope for more. And then it naturally goes so clumsily. I believe they scored three of the five goals from corners. If that happens, you are never ever going to get a result against Ajax."

"That can happen once, but if it happens several times, that says something too," said Buijs, who can see that his players are unable to stay concentrated for ninety minutes. "That is also a quality, an underrated quality. That is also the reason why many lads who now play for clubs like Fortuna never end up at PSV, Ajax or Feyenoord, because they lack a number of facets. And this is one of them."

Buijs did not stop at his defenders. Striker Lecquincio Zeefuik fell short of his expectations too, which is why he was taken off at half-time. "I didn't think he was very good. He already had a yellow card. I also felt that mentally he wasn't quite right in the match," Buijs explained.

"By that I mean how he reacts to team-mates when they say something. In that moment with the yellow card, something much more serious could easily develop. He gets involved in those kinds of moments far too often."

"That is what he has to learn. It has to be much better in that respect. Then you can say: he is only a 21-year-old lad. He does exceptionally beautiful things, but he also does an incredible number of things that absolutely have to improve," the Fortuna coach believes.