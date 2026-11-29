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Daniel Farke has told Leeds United supporters they are free to dream big after a Sean Longstaff brace inspired a dominant 3-0 Premier League win over Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday. The emphatic result fired the Whites into the top six and sealed a third consecutive top-flight victory for the first time since May 2021.

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Whites surge into top six

Farke urged the Elland Road crowd to savour their lofty position after Longstaff's two-goal display dismantled Coventry. Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in Longstaff's free-kick before the midfielder doubled the lead five minutes later and swept home Gabriel Gudmundsson's flick after the interval. The triumph marked Farke's 80th win in 162 matches, surpassing club legend Marcelo Bielsa's 164-game tally.

Manager praises squad's growing maturity

Having followed up an impressive away victory at Chelsea with another relentless attacking display, Leeds have now attempted 20 or more shots in consecutive Premier League fixtures for only the second time since 2003-04, recording 21 against the Blues and 22 against Coventry to match a feat last achieved against Arsenal (25) and Everton (23) in November 2020.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Farke invited supporters to enjoy the ride while insisting his squad will stay grounded: "The supporters, after 25 years, are allowed to do whatever they want. They can dream big, that's what football is all about. We will make sure everyone stays on it. We're on 20 points and 20 points will not be enough to achieve our goals so we have to keep going. The manner of the win, the dominance, also our mindset was good.

"After an away win at Chelsea everyone is thinking 'there's a promoted side coming to Elland Road', but the boys were on it, focused, concentrated and it was a very dominant performance - the maturity was something I liked."

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Leeds display strong defensive unity

Longstaff's standout first-half performance saw him become the first Leeds player to both score and assist before the interval in a Premier League game since Noah Okafor against Nottingham Forest last season. While Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle and Harry Wilson all went close to extending the margin, the hosts also shut down a Coventry attack that had scored 12 goals since the start of October - the joint-most in the division - keeping them without a shot on target until the 69th minute.

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Highlighting that collective grit, Farke added: "I would have preferred a few more goals, but it was important that we do not lose our nerves, and the clean sheet is important for the confidence of my team.

"Many teams were struggling against Coventry and I'm proud of the boys and the performance. We fight for each goal and give our lives to score goals and also to not concede and we have a really good defensive record. We win together, lose together and defend together, that's what is important."

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European ambitions grow for Leeds

Buoyed by flowing attack and a watertight defence, Leeds now have genuine belief in pushing for European football next season. Farke's next test is maintaining this intensity and maturity as expectations rise around the club. Meanwhile, Coventry must urgently fix their away woes after losing eight of their last nine top-flight road trips, including five of six this term with 13 goals conceded.