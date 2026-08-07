In shocking confessions that "France Football" magazine will publish tomorrow, Saturday, Mehdi Benatia, the former sporting director of Olympique de Marseille, reveals striking details about his bitter experience, which ended in a resounding split with the historic French club.

In a rare interview that blends an admission of responsibility with a sharp attack, Benatia did not hesitate to aim his criticism at former president Pablo Longoria and a group of players he accuses of "carefully picking and choosing their matches".

Belated regret and an admission of failure

Benatia opened his confessions by admitting his biggest mistake was reversing his decision to resign last February. He took responsibility for the club's failures during his tenure, particularly the Champions League exit and his inability to drag the team out of "the chronic quagmire it is unfortunately sinking into".

He admits: "I did indeed fail. When the coach decided to leave because he was unable to make the team deliver a consistent performance in two consecutive matches, then I, as the sporting director, take my share of this failure without evasion."

A fierce defence

Benatia soon shifts into a stance of fierce defence, refusing to shoulder the blame for the financial chaos gripping the club.

He said in a sharp tone: "As for those who write gloatingly that Benatia is the one who left Marseille in this financial predicament, with 15 out of 23 players put up for sale, I ask them: where was my responsibility? The club saw 35 transfer deals in every window long before my arrival."

They dance while McCourt suffers

In the most controversial passages of the interview, Benatia levels scathing accusations at some players, whom he describes as "picking their matches according to their whims", adding: "When I speak frankly, they accuse me of exaggeration. But let me make it clear: don't mess with the real professional players."

He reveals a moment that provoked his intense anger: "I watched videos of players at their training camp in Ivory Coast this summer dancing and singing merrily. Ask the owner, McCourt, whether he feels like singing and celebrating amid these dire circumstances."

The spectre of betrayal

Benatia recalls a painful memory that preceded the clash with Paris Saint-Germain in Kuwait as part of the UEFA Champions League competitions (which ended in a 2-2 draw and then a 4-1 loss on penalties), describing it as "the moment of great betrayal", in a clear reference to Longoria's role during that period.

The truth cannot be bought with money

Concluding his shocking statements, Benatia stresses that he left Marseille without asking for financial compensation or signing secret agreements, saying in a defiant tone: "The difference between me and others is that I asked for nothing upon my departure, and I did not sign any agreements of silence. No one can buy my silence. What I will reveal is very costly, because the truth is priceless."

The full details of this sensational account will emerge when the complete issue of "France Football" hits the shelves tomorrow, Saturday. Benatia's statements are expected to stir a storm in French football circles.