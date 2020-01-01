Daka, Adeyemi, Ashimeru win Austrian Bundesliga league title with Salzburg

Die Mozartstadter’s 14th league title was confirmed on Sunday after defeating Hartberg despite Rapid Wien’s away triumph

Majeed Ashimeru, Jerome Onguene, Sekou Koita, Mohamed Camara, Patson Daka, Karim Adeyemi and Enock Mwepu have won the 2019-20 Austrian league with Salzburg after defeating Hartberg 3-0 on Sunday at the Red Bull Arena.

Goals from Andre Ramalho, Hwang Hee-chan and Daka were all Die Mozartstadter needed to secure victory in the empty stadium.

Toward the end of the first half, an unmarked Ramalho headed past goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, after a beautiful cross from Domi Szoboszlai.

In the 53rd minute, Hee-chan doubled the lead when connecting to an Albert Vallci cross after beating two Hartberg men.

Hee-chan turned provider for Daka six minutes later as the Zambia international tapped in from close range.

With that strike, Daka who was in action from start to finish now boasts 24 goals in 29 games for Jesse Marsch’s men in the Austrian top-flight this season.

His compatriot Enock Mwepu who was handed a starter’s role was replaced in the 70th minute by Zlatko Junuzovic while Adeyemi and Ashimeru were thrown into the fray as substitutes for Hee-chan and Andrea Ulmer respectively.

Salzburg hold an incontestable nine-point lead at the summit of the log meaning that with two games to play nobody can catch the runaway leaders.

With 30 matches played, they have won an impressive 20, with eight draws and just two defeats. The champions have scored 102 times and conceded on 32 occasions.

This triumph also means that they have won the title in the last seven seasons as well as the seventh time they would win a double in their history.

Rapid Wien, meanwhile, will attempt to hold onto second place and automatic qualification into the group stages next term.

Despite losing 1-0 at home to Wolfsberger AC, LASK can still challenge for the automatic place in Europe’s elite club championship as well as Hartberg with Sturm Graz hoping to qualify for the play-offs.

Unbeaten in their last eight games, Daka and his teammates host Sturm Graz in a dead rubber game before ending the season with an away encounter at LASK on Sunday at the Raiffeisen Arena.