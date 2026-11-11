Czech Republic coach: Yamal's absence is not good news, and we aim to end Spain's winning run

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In the heart of the capital Prague, where Europe's eyes turn towards a clash that looks settled on paper, the Czech Republic national team faces its final test of pride, without a single point after four defeats, against its Spanish counterpart who lead the group with a perfect record and know nothing but winning.

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But coach Santi Denia, who knows the secrets of "La Roja" better than anyone, rejected the language of surrender. He insisted that the absence of Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Dani Olmo is "not good news", and that his side will not settle for defending. They will play to break Spain's winning streak and claim their first victory, on a night when he wants to turn the impossible into reality.

The Czech national team host their Spanish counterparts tomorrow, Thursday, in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. The clash brings together a side topping the group with a perfect record of 12 points and another sitting bottom with no points at all, searching for a glimmer of hope to restore their life and dignity in front of their fans.

Lamine's absence is not good news

Denia opened by addressing the significant absences in the Spanish ranks, chief among them Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Dani Olmo. He stressed that their absence cannot be considered an advantage for his side.

The Spanish coach, who leads the Czech Republic, told "Cadena SER" radio: "It is not good news that Lamine and Rodri are absent. We would have liked Lamine Yamal to be here. The fans pay for a ticket to watch Lamine, but the matter is not in our hands".

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He added: "Shall I list their substitutes for you? This is what makes Spain the best. It is unfortunate that they are absent, as the fans long to see them, but we will do our utmost to win and give the best we have".

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Those three stars may be missing, but Denia insisted nothing changes about Spain's identity. "This will not change anything for us," he explained. "Spain's style of play has not changed, and the opponent's structure is the same. To defend against Lamine, we need support from the team, but it must always be collective. Defending and attacking as one team, we do not ask the players to engage in individual duels".

Walking the right path

The results so far have been grim, yet Denia appeared confident in his project and committed to the philosophy he is trying to instil in his players.

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He said: "We are walking the right path. When the players are not convinced by your message, you notice it. The truth is that they, Pavel Nedved, and the sporting management, believe in it. They are enjoying this path, and it is the best way to move forward. And we believe in it".

One positive stands out before a game of this magnitude: his side enter it without a single absentee. "We will see the line-up Spain chooses and the line-up we can choose," he said. "We have no absences, and that is what matters most".

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Patrik Schick: a file closed temporarily

Denia also touched on the absence of forward Patrik Schick, who decided to retire from international football after the World Cup having scored 26 goals in the national team shirt. He stressed his respect for the player's decision and refused to turn it into a crisis.

He said: "I prefer to talk about those currently present. They are the ones who have to put in a good performance tomorrow. The door is open to anyone who wishes to join, and we would all be happy to have him back because he is a role model for everyone, but it is a personal decision, and I prefer to talk about those currently present".

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A special clash with a Spanish flavour

Tomorrow's match carries a special character for Denia. He faces the national team of his country for the second time as Czech Republic coach, a man who knows Spanish football from the inside after many years coaching the under-17, under-19 and under-21 teams.

He affirmed: "I know them all, and it gives me pleasure to see them, but once the match begins, one forgets everything. After their match against us, I hope they continue their victories, but we have to break their winning streak, unfortunately".

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Nor did Denia hide his feelings towards the young players he had previously coached, chief among them Fermin Lopez. He singled him out for praise: "I am not objective in my assessment of the players, because I consider many of them, like Fermin, to be like my sons, and I am very happy with his performance. He is enjoying his time a great deal".

Differences and a legitimate ambition

Denia acknowledged clear differences in style between Czech and Spanish football, but he defended the domestic league. "There are also teams here that compete strongly," he said. "Slavia, for example, are in the Champions League. It is true that it is not the Spanish league, but we are happy with the Czech league".

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The coach closed by drawing up a roadmap to pull off the surprise. Beating Spain, he stressed, demands perfection in every detail.

The Spanish coach ended his remarks by saying: "We have to play a perfect match. Set pieces, defensive play, pressing, and defensive compactness. Our task is to make the players believe that achieving it is possible".