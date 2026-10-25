The Spotify Camp Nou witnessed a thrilling first half. Kylian Mbappé put Real Madrid ahead, pouncing on a rebound to hand the visitors the lead.

The newspaper Sport rated the Barcelona players at the break.

Joan García: There was little he could do about Mbappé's goal, which came from an attack impossible to read.

Beyond that, Real Madrid barely tested the Barça goalkeeper. He busied himself organising from the back, pushed a tame effort wide and showed sharp reactions to race off his line and clear.

João Cancelo: He had to graft defensively and never got the freedom he prefers to push forward.

Solid and alert in tracking his man, Cancelo nonetheless ran into trouble during the closing minutes.

Gerard Martín: You can hardly blame him for the goal. Mbappé appeared from nowhere and was lucky to find the ball.

Otherwise he delivered a good display, brimming with confidence, solid in defence and impressive at bringing the ball out.

Pau Cubarsí: He struck up a reliable partnership with Gerard Martín, stayed alert on his man, intercepted quickly and timed the offside trap perfectly alongside his team-mate.

Marc Casadó: Muscular pain forced him off in the 28th minute. Cruel luck, too, because he had just begun to settle.

Frenkie de Jong: He struggled to dictate the tempo against a Real Madrid midfield built on physical power and clear solidity.

De Jong never looked fully at ease, even if he added presence and organisation to the middle of the park.

Pedri: Having De Jong beside him suits him perfectly, freeing him from playmaking duties and letting his creativity shine.

The result was a superb first half, fuelled by the freedom of movement that fits his game so well.

Fermín López: He never stopped pressing and buzzed with energy in attack. Bright early on, he saw his influence fade as the half wore on.

Even so, two consecutive touches over an opponent's head brought the fans to their feet.

Gerard: His was the kind of work that goes unnoticed yet mattered, helping Cancelo defensively to stifle Real Madrid's progress down their flank.

Beyond his defensive steel, he was one of the few Barcelona players willing to shoot and test Lunin.

Raphinha: Three chances fell his way, but he failed to hit the target with any of them. His finishing lacked precision.

He never let up on the Real Madrid players as they tried to build from the back.

Lamine Yamal: He couldn't beat his man on the wing as often as he wanted, yet he impressed in a fierce 45-minute duel with Marc Cucurella.

The pair know each other well, and that only sharpened the contest between them.

Alejandro Balde: On for Casadó, he barely got the chance to leave his mark. Coming on mid-Clásico is never easy, least of all for a player with so few minutes under his belt this season.