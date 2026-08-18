Marc Cucurella was booed every time he touched the ball on Sunday afternoon during Schalke 04 - Real Madrid (0-3). The Germany fans have clearly not forgotten the semi-final of Euro 2024.

Cucurella completed a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid earlier this summer for sixty million euros. He made his debut on Sunday.

The left-back had still been on holiday in recent weeks because he was involved in the global finals tournament right through to the World Cup final on 19 July.

He won the World Cup with Spain and made an important contribution with two assists at the tournament. Cucurella had also played a major role in 2024 when the southern European country won the European Championship.

Against Germany in particular, Cucurella found himself in the spotlight. In the closing stages of that semi-final, the score was 1-1 when Jamal Musiala fired the ball against the defender's arm.

Germany were not given a penalty, and Spain won in extra time. UEFA later admitted that Germany should have had a penalty.

Those in Gelsenkirchen had clearly not forgotten the incident. The left-back came on after 61 minutes and was booed every time he touched the ball.

Even so, Cucurella was satisfied with his debut for Real Madrid. "I am enormously happy. It is nice to see that all the hard work of recent years has finally been rewarded."