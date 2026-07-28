The euphoria of victory still hangs over Spanish sport after La Roja claimed their second World Cup star. Now comes the time to fulfil the promises the players made to themselves before achieving the world title.

Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal all vowed to carry out special acts if they claimed the world throne. Yet defender Marc Cucurella has so far been the only one to take the initiative and put his promise into action.

The left-back posted a picture on his official social media accounts alongside the famous tattoo artist "Ganga", revealing the new design set to be inked on his body: coach Luis de la Fuente.

One of the most prominent artists in the field worldwide, Ganga counts American basketball star LeBron James and model Georgina Rodriguez among his clients, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Cucurella had explained earlier that the tattoo would be small. He stressed, though, that it would go in a clear spot for everyone to see.

The initial sketch depicts the coach's face alongside the World Cup trophy. Now it is only a matter of time before the final result appears on the Spanish player's skin.

Fresh from one of his finest and most impressive displays at the World Cup finals, the full-back is enjoying a well-deserved rest before moving to Real Madrid. He will join the Royal club's pre-season training camp soon in preparation for the new campaign, sharing the dressing room with the other prominent Meringues signings this summer, chief among them Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva.

Cucurella made that promise before the final against Argentina, with Spain edging the match 1-0 in extra time thanks to Ferran Torres.

At the press conference after the final, De la Fuente was asked whether he himself would get a tattoo, and whether he had any recommendations for where Cucurella and his teammates should place theirs. He replied jokingly, laughing: "I'm not at an age that allows me to get tattoos. No, not anymore."

He added: "But they made a mistake, and since they are serious people they will fulfil their promises. I already said to them: 'Did you make a mistake?', yes they did, but they will have fun with it."

He continued: "I'm not so terrifyingly ugly that it would push them to put it in a place where no one can see it."

He concluded by saying: "But it makes me laugh and makes me proud that they are keeping their promises. And above all, if you say something you have to stick to it, so I'm happy about that too."