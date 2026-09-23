Spanish star Marc Cucurella has revealed a secret bid to lure his national team colleague Rodri Hernandez to Real Madrid during the last transfer window, a striking admission that could set the tone for the coming market.

The left-back opened up in an exclusive interview with broadcaster Manu Carreno on the famous "El Larguero" programme on "Cadena SER" radio, speaking from inside the Spain camp in Las Rozas. There, La Roja are preparing for a tough clash with England on 26 September at 8:45pm in the UEFA Nations League, their first match since being crowned World Cup champions this summer.

A key figure in Luis de la Fuente's side after his remarkable World Cup, Cucurella spoke frankly about one of the most controversial names of the last transfer window.

He confirmed he had hoped to share a Real Madrid dressing room with Rodri, calling him a wonderful player. But he does not like to pressure his colleagues. The decision to move clubs is a personal one, and he does not enjoy being chased around by anyone either.

Even so, the defender revealed he had sent Rodri an indirect message before Real Madrid's interest went public, telling him he hoped they would become teammates.

How did the midfielder react? Cucurella explained that Rodri did not slam the door shut, nor did he confirm anything. He simply replied with a vague "we'll see" before choosing to stay put.

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Cucurella signed off with a joke, saying he hopes Rodri does not have too much good fortune, because that would mean success for his own team.