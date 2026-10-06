A press report has compared the start of Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi with Spain to that of Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

The newspaper "Marca" said that Pau Cubarsi, aged 19, is already a world champion, an exceptional feat for a defender so young.

Giuseppe Bergomi won the World Cup with Italy in 1982 at the age of 19. His role, though, bore no comparison to that of the Spanish defender, who played 750 full minutes at the last World Cup.

Bergomi was Bearzot's last option after Gentile's absence in the final match. He clocked up just 236 minutes out of a possible 630, spread across three appearances, having watched four full matches from the bench.

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Rested against the Czech Republic in Oviedo, where he took in the match from the stands, Pau now reclaims his natural place in the national team: the main defender on the right side, partner to Aymeric Laporte.

Months before turning twenty (his birthday falls in January 2007), Cubarsi has already featured in 22 internationals for Spain.

He eased into the team in March 2024, missed the European Championship squad, then struck Olympic gold that summer. From October of last year, he became a key pillar in De la Fuente's plans.

Clear favourite to win the 2026 Golden Boy award, Cubarsi invites comparison with the most important defender in the history of Spanish football at the same age.

In January 2006, Sergio Ramos, aged 19 years and 9 months, had played seven matches with the national team. He was gearing up for his first World Cup, the one held in Germany.

That stage launched a glorious career. He was crowned European champion twice and world champion once, and he raised the Spanish appearance record to a level no one has touched before or since: 180 matches.

Against Croatia, Cubarsi reached 22 caps for Spain, confirming his status as one of the best defenders in the world, and the best in his age category.

His development over the past year has been remarkable. What was once a top-class prospect has become reality.

Much of the credit goes to his intellectual maturity, which has carried him from a young mentality to that of a veteran.