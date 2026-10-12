Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has backed Lamine Yamal as the best player in the world and a deserving Ballon d'Or winner, while warning that Barcelona will need total concentration to shut down Galatasaray and their striker Victor Osimhen in the eagerly awaited Champions League meeting between the two sides.

Speaking in comments carried by the Spanish newspaper "AS" during the press conference ahead of the Galatasaray match, Cubarsi said: "We faced Osimhen a few years ago. We expect to come up against an opponent who knows exactly what he wants, especially as he is playing at home. It will be important for us to be at the peak of our concentration from the very start."

His physical condition came up next. "I played a lot of matches at the World Cup and at the start of the season. The coach is careful to manage my appearances and spread my workload, and I try to look after myself."

Does this Barcelona side, on their current run, feel invincible? "No, because every match has its own circumstances. But we are going through a very good period, and we want to carry on working the way we are doing now."

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

Then came the refereeing row and the lack of praise from Madrid. "I don't focus on that. I care about my club and the level we can produce on the pitch. Things that come from outside don't concern us much."

Big teams have fallen in Istanbul before. "We know the qualities the opponent has, and we are aware of the nature of the stadium we will be playing in and the atmosphere around it. We have to produce our style of play and pay attention to the small details."

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Asked whether fans have simply got used to what he has achieved so young, he replied: "Yes, perhaps that is the case. I am 19 years old, I am still at the beginning of my career and I am going through a lot of new experiences, but I don't use that as an excuse. Age is not important, and I have to do what the others do. I must work hard, be myself and keep my competitive edge."

Clean sheets have dried up in recent weeks, and the defender knows it. "That's a challenge, and it's one of the most important things. Keeping a clean sheet helps you win the match, especially at stadiums like this one. We need to improve that aspect a little, but we will manage it. We have a huge capacity to develop and improve."

Could Frenkie de Jong fill in at centre-back? "Frenkie has an exceptional level, and he is one of the best players in the world in his position. He will have a great season. He hasn't been able to be with us because of some physical problems, but he will produce a big level in his position. It is very important for everyone that he is in good shape."

Last summer, he admits, changed things. "I have developed a little. This summer was a very important milestone in my career. I have always had great confidence in myself, and that confidence grows with time. But forwards will always try to hurt me, which is why I have to be strong."

Yamal staking his own claim to the Ballon d'Or raised eyebrows. Not Cubarsi's. "Everyone knows that Lamine is the best player in the world. Even if he says it himself, everyone knows him well. He certainly deserves the Ballon d'Or. And I could also be among the candidates thanks to what I did at the World Cup and the season I had, but I am calmer, while he gets more media attention."

Osimhen is next. "I have played against him a few seasons ago, as I mentioned before. I will approach the match in the same way, and with full seriousness. He is one of the best strikers in the world, and we will have to show the utmost concentration."

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What awaits Barcelona in Istanbul is no secret to him. "Everyone knows the scale of the pressure you feel in that stadium. The atmosphere here is noisy and the fans apply strong pressure, and the opening minutes will be difficult. But the team has a great desire to produce a good level and keep its concentration. Galatasaray are a big team and they can hurt us."

Livakovic returns to the city he knows well. Cubarsi concluded: "I haven't had the chance to speak to him, but we know the scale of the pressure you feel here. We will have to keep our concentration to the maximum."