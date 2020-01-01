Cuadrado considered return to Colombia before penning new contract at Juventus

The South American star admits that he contemplated heading home before agreeing to extend his association with the reigning Serie A champions

Juan Cuadrado admits to having considered leaving for a return to his native before penning a new contract with the champions.

The South American committed to a new two-and-a-half-year deal with the Bianconeri in November 2019.

That deal is due to keep him in Turin through to the summer of 2022, with the former man set to have passed his 34th birthday by then.

More teams

Cuadrado is pleased to have ended any uncertainty surrounding his future, as he had faced many questions when it came to deciding on his next move.

A homecoming was mulled over, having started out at Independiente Medellin, but the decision was ultimately taken to remain part of a star-studded squad at Juve.

Cuadrado told ESPN: “I thought about going back to Independiente de Medellin. But maybe it will happen later.

“Since I talked to the [Colombia] coach [Carlos Queiroz], I have always felt confident. He told me where he would use me, and I always give my best regardless of my position.

“Everyone knows my characteristics, him too. I’m willing to do what he asks of me, I will always do what’s best for my country.”

Cuadrado is currently taking in a period of isolation amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Two of his club colleagues, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi, are among those to have tested positive for the illness.

Juve are, however, working hard to prevent any further spread, with competitive sport having shut down around the world.

Cuadrado is confident that all precautionary measures are being taken in , while he is hoping to see his homeland avoid being hit as hard as his current residence.

Article continues below

“We are calm, because our team-mates Rugani and Matuidi are much better and we follow the indications of the government,” he added.

“I don’t want people to take this situation lightly. Here in Italy, it’s quite difficult.

“We must pay attention to what the authorities and our president say. It is four our sakes, people don’t believe it, but cases have increased with time, we must take the necessary measures to make sure that there are fewer cases in Colombia than there are here in Italy.”