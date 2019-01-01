Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Citizens are hoping to bounce back from midweek disappointment at Selhurst Park as they chase another Premier League crown

must put their midweek Champions League disappointment behind them ahead of a Premier League trip to on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have their European hopes hanging by a thread after a 1-0 loss to on Tuesday and face a difficult few days as they aim to keep their quadruple challenge alive.

A slip either against the Eagles at the weekend or Spurs in the second leg of their quarter-final next Wednesday could be fatal as they chase history.

The hosts may only be playing for pride, but the incentive of upsetting the champions will be motivation enough for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Game Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Date Sunday, April 14 Time 2:05pm BST / 9:05am EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on Universo or NBCSN. It can be streamed via Universo Now, NBCSports.com or NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream Universo / NBCSN Universo Now / NBC Sports Live / NBCSports.com

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky GO Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Crystal Palace players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Guaita, Speroni Defenders Riedewald, Dann, Van Aanholt, Souare, Wan-Bissaka, Ward, Kelly Midfielders Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp, Meyer, Kaikai, Townsend, Sako Forwards Zaha, Benteke, Ayew, Wickham, Batshuayi

Confirmed Crystal Palace starting XI: Guita; Wan-Bissaka, Kelly, Dann, Van Aaholt; Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Zaha; Benteke

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Sandler, Garcia, Stones, Delph, Otamendi, Kompany, Zinchenko, Mendy Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Confirmed City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Mendy; Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne; Sane, Aguero, Sterling

Betting & Match Odds

Man City are 3/10 favourites for the win according to bet365. Crystal Palace can be backed at 10/1, while a draw is available at 5/1.

Match Preview

Manchester City’s fight on three fronts promises to stretch the depth of Pep Guardiola’s squad over the course of the coming weeks.

That much was evident on Wednesday as they suffered a 1-0 reverse against Tottenham in the quarter-final first-leg encounter, which saw stars such as John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane left on the bench as the Catalan juggles European progress with a Premier League title defence that has been complicated by ’s fine form.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, however, provided a different assessment of what went wrong for the Citizens.

“I have the feeling that we are nervous in important Champions League games. We have always made the wrong decisions,” he told SportBild.

“In such games, we always want to do something special because it means: Champions League semi-finals. Sometimes, less is more.

“That must not happen to a big team. That’s why we’re not there yet.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, has insisted all along that winning four trophies – the is already in the cabinet – is a virtually impossible feat, but after winning six titles with in 2009, he is a coach capable of such magic.

Room for error in the Premier League is virtually nil, with Liverpool currently top by two points, albeit having played a game extra.

Hoping to throw a spanner in their works is a Crystal Palace side already assured of its place in the top flight next season, having beaten Newcastle 1-0 last weekend at St James’ Park to take their points tally up to 39.

Indeed, Roy Hodgson’s men have won two of their last three Premier League outings and have been defeated in only three of their last 10, suggesting that they will be no pushovers.

With City’s quadruple bid in the balance, approaching this match at anything less than 100 per cent focus will be a very dangerous tactic indeed.