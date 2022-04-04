Crystal Palace’s Zaha closing in on Sterling and Vardy’s Premier League record

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is closing in on Jamie Vardy and Raheem Sterling’s English Premier League penalty record.

The Cote d’Ivoire international scored a goal as the Eagles subdued Arsenal 3-0 in Monday’s English elite division showdown.

First-half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew had given the hosts a comfortable two-goal lead at Selhurst Park.

However, the former Manchester United man was fouled in the box by Martin Odegaard - which prompted referee Paul Tierney to point toward the penalty spot.

With that Zaha has now won 18 penalties in the English elite division history since his debut for the Red Devils.

18 - Only Raheem Sterling (23) and Jamie Vardy (21) have won more penalties in Premier League history than Wilfried Zaha (18). Icing. pic.twitter.com/FpdFcomEKk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2022

Only Leicester City’s Vardy (21) and Manchester City’s Sterling (23) have bettered the tally since the commencement of the competition.

The 29-year-old stepped up to take the ensuing kick which he smartly dispatched into the right corner of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the 74th minute.

Thanks to this result, Palace are now unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions as the visitors’ top-four ambitions suffered a massive setback.

Zaha now boasts 10 goals in the 2021-22 campaign and is just one goal short of equalling his best tally in a single season in England.

Interestingly, the African’s effort was achieved with his only shot on target. Overall, he accounted for four dribbles and one key pass while he was fouled on four occasions.

Furthermore, he contributed 50 touches, 25 passes and a passing accuracy of 84 percent against the North Londoners.

“Congrats to Palace, but we weren’t at the races today,” a disappointed Arteta told the media per Football London.

“We did not earn the right to play. When we did we were slow on the ball. We conceded two poor goals. Overall it’s unacceptable. We apologise regroup and tomorrow is a new day.”

Zaha would be hoping to find the net again when Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace travel to the King Power Stadium on April 10 for a date with Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

For Arsenal, they would be seeking redemption against Brighton and Hove Albion in their next outing on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.