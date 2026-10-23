Cruyff signing Camara rescues Jong Ajax with a superb free kick; Veerman and Van der Hurk score genuine hat-tricks

FC Emmen won away to Vitesse in Arnhem and climbed to second in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, helped by Almere City's 3-2 defeat to Roda JC. Heracles remain top despite failing to beat NAC. Henk Veerman hit a hat-trick as FC Volendam won and climbed to seventh.

NAC Breda - Heracles Almelo 1-1

Charles Andreas Brym opened the scoring early on, finding the net for the sixth consecutive match. NAC soon drew level after Jean-Paul N'Djoli was clipped in the box and Tristan van Gilst converted the penalty. A second-half scuffle was the most exciting thing that happened in Breda after the break.

Almere City - Roda JC Kerkrade 2-3

After just four minutes, Hamza el Dahri collected the ball in the box and finished with ease: 1-0. Roda had the better of the play, but Almere doubled their lead when Jamie Jacobs tapped in from close range after a scramble at a corner.

Anthony van den Hurk soon made it 2-1, then 2-2 and 2-3. The Roda JC striker was unstoppable in Almere and took the match ball home.

FC Volendam - Jong FC Utrecht 6-2

A quarter of an hour in, Jesse Owen put the visitors from Utrecht ahead from close range. Their lead did not last long. 'Hurricane Henk' arrived, as Hans Kraay junior put it in the ESPN studio, and Veerman scored three before half-time: 3-1.

Utrecht pulled a goal back early in the second half, but Frederik Ihler soon restored Volendam's two-goal lead: 4-2. Ihler then made it 5-2. With ten minutes remaining, Younes Jaber el Maftahi scored a superb goal to complete the 6-2 win.

De Graafschap - RKC Waalwijk 1-1

Björn van Zijl struck a superb long-range shot to put De Graafschap ahead against RKC, having hit the post shortly before. Ryan Fage brought RKC level late on.

TOP Oss - Jong Ajax 3-3

After missing several excellent chances, Ajax went ahead in the 27th minute. Salazar finished a cross from Pharrell Nash in superb fashion: 0-1. Soon afterwards, Javier Monserrate laid the ball back to Emre Ünüvar after a fine move, and he tapped in with ease to make it 0-2.

Goalkeeper Joeri Heerkens made a huge blunder to gift TOP Oss a route back into the match at 1-2. Moments later, Maxim Mariani headed in from a corner to make it 2-2. Jong Ajax then fell behind. Once again it was Visser, and once again a corner undid Ajax: 3-2.



But Jong Ajax did not lose. Abdoulaye Camara, who arrived from Udinese last summer on loan with an option to buy, curled a long-range free-kick into the top corner with the inside of his foot.

Vitesse - FC Emmen 0-2

Both sides came close to scoring in the first half. Naoufal Bannis could not quite reach a low cross from the flank, while goalkeeper Connor van den Berg denied Jack Cooper Love at the other end. Cooper Love did turn in a cross after the break. Vitesse then created a host of chances, but could not beat Sam Karssies. Michael Breij made it 0-2 from the penalty spot in the closing stages.

FC Den Bosch - MVV Maastricht 2-2

After good work by Kevin Monzialo, Sebastian Karlsson Grach put FC Den Bosch ahead in the ninth minute: 1-0. Robert Klaassen levelled for MVV after the break, curling a corner directly into the net in the 54th minute. Seven minutes later, Ilias Boumassaoudi restored Den Bosch's lead from a Devon de Corte assist. Finn Dicke headed in to make it 2-2 in the 79th minute.

FC Den Bosch goalkeeper Pepijn van de Merbel then received a red card after coming well off his line and clumsily fouling Thijme Verheijen. MVV looked set to snatch victory in the closing stages, but a goal by Verheijen was ruled out for offside.

FC Eindhoven - Jong PSV 1-2

Despite the home side's dominance, Jong PSV won the mini Lichtstad derby on Friday evening. Samuel Dumbili opened the scoring after eleven minutes, tapping in a cross from Kluit. FC Eindhoven pushed for an equaliser and got one in the 31st minute when Rayan Buifrahi scored at the near post.

Buifrahi and Siegert Baartmans both hit the bar as the hosts created more chances. Against the run of play, Jong PSV went ahead again in the 76th minute when Austyn Jones converted a penalty after Junior Poortvliet fouled Mulders.

Jong AZ - Helmond Sport 5-4

Helmond Sport lost 5-4 to Jong AZ on Friday evening despite coming from behind three times. Goals from Bogdan Budko and Jasper Hartog put coach Frédéric Frans's young side 2-0 down early on. Tarik Essakkati gave Helmond hope before Dean Huiberts headed in the equaliser from an Essakkati delivery: 2-2.

Shortly after the break, Hartog put Jong AZ ahead again with a long-range shot. Michel Ludwig equalised after almost an hour, again following good work by Essakkati. In the 78th minute, Frej Elkjaer put the hosts ahead for the fourth time with a free-kick. Helmond Sport responded once more as substitute Kiton Ekoli made it 4-4 a minute before the end. But in the very last minute, Jeremiah Esajas headed in from a corner to win it 5-4 for Jong AZ.