Cruyff is crystal clear about the option to buy in Tolu’s contract at Ajax

Ajax can sign Tolu Arokodare permanently from Wolverhampton Wanderers next year, technical director Jordi Cruyff confirmed during an appearance on Rondo on Ziggo Sport on Monday evening.

According to Cruyff, Ajax have already agreed all the details of the reported €20 million option to buy Tolu. The Amsterdam club only need to exercise it in 2027. "Everything is already sorted. His salary too. But he did ask for a pay rise at the press conference recently," the technical director joked.

Cruyff is pleased with Tolu's first few months at Ajax. "He's doing well. I remember that when we brought him in, there was a lot of talk about him coming from a relegation side, and all that chatter."

"But Tolu has settled in well. He has a good mentality and is a team player. That's important. I hope he keeps it up, although strikers have their ups and downs," Cruyff said of the towering striker from Nigeria.

Tolu headed in after just nine minutes against AZ on Saturday. His goal secured all three points, leaving Ajax just one point behind leaders Feyenoord, who dropped costly points against Fortuna Sittard (1-1).

Despite the €20 million spent on Marcos Leonardo, Míchel Sánchez usually favours loanee Tolu. The Brazilian forward did come on against AZ after an hour.

Tolu has ten goals and three assists in an Ajax shirt after fifteen matches. He and his team-mates are preparing for their away match against FC Midtjylland in the Conference League.