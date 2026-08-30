Cruyff gives four crystal-clear reasons for Ajax signing Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is officially an Ajax player, the Amsterdam club announced on Sunday. The midfielder has signed a contract at the Johan Cruijff ArenA until the summer of 2028.

Ajax have signed Amrabat on a free transfer. The 30-year-old midfielder terminated his contract with Fenerbahçe this weekend, according to the club's press release.

"We are very pleased that we have been able to sign Sofyan. He is physically strong, has great footballing ability and brings extensive international experience. In addition, he knows the Dutch league well, which means we expect him to adapt quickly. With him, we are bringing in exactly the profile we had in mind," technical director Jordi Cruyff told the club website.

Since April, Cruyff had been working on Amrabat's arrival. "I got a WhatsApp message: do you still have this number? I looked, saw Jordi's profile picture and replied: Jordi Cruyff? You never know these days," said the veteran, who played for Real Betis last season.

Then Cruyff rang him straight away. "We immediately had a nice conversation that lasted about half an hour," Amrabat continued on Ajax's website. "From that moment on, there was contact between us. I was surprised by his call. We had been in touch before when he was at FC Barcelona. Back then, a transfer did not happen."

Soon after, Amrabat understood what Cruyff had planned for him at Ajax. "That made me curious. So we always stayed in touch," said the Morocco international, who also spoke with coach Míchel. "And that was positive as well. In every respect, it was very clear that Ajax wanted me. That is very important to me. I am a loyal person and I would like to repay that trust."

Now the new signing wants to feature as soon as possible. "I am fit and I really want to play. I have had Ajax v PSV in my head for a while. I have not played any matches recently, but I have trained. In the end, the coach has to decide what he wants. But I am ready."