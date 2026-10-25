Cruciani hits out at AC Milan: “You can’t play your reserves in a competition that is essentially your competition this year”

Giuseppe Cruciani has criticised AC Milan's team selection and attitude in European competition after their defeat by Bournemouth. Speaking on the latest episode of the Numer1 podcast, the journalist insisted the Milan shirt must always be respected, regardless of the squad's current quality.





On AC Milan's performance against the English side, Cruciani said, "You can't play the reserves in a competition that is essentially your competition this year".





"AC Milan are no longer the Milan of old, fair enough, but they still wear that shirt and, in my opinion, that shirt must be honoured," the journalist said.





He added, "That hasn't happened so far in the cups, which are where AC Milan naturally belong and where they usually won".