The 30-year-old winger is under huge pressure to deliver on the Bosporus. In seven competitive appearances this season, the former Munich player has yet to produce a single goal contribution.

According to the Turkish sports newspaper, the meeting with Sane will take place before the upcoming Süper Lig match against Kasimpasa and the Champions League game against Barcelona. The club's hierarchy hope the talks will shed light on the reasons behind his loss of form, while also demanding a rapid upturn from one of their top earners. Internally, the next two matches are already being treated as defining tests for Sane.

For weeks, the situation of the 80-cap Germany international, who Germany coach Jürgen Klopp most recently left out of the national team, has been tense at the Yellow-Reds. As early as the start of September, the newspaper Sabah reported clear signs of unrest.

That report said Sane was unhappy with his playing time and had even considered leaving early at one stage. Internally, he is said to have lost his temper over his role as a squad player. At the time, Sane is said to have made it clear that he did not see himself as a reserve for brief substitute appearances and that this situation did not match his ambitions.

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Leroy Sane still without a goal contribution at Galatasaray

Sane also made a disappointing start to the new campaign. He was still in the starting line-up on matchday one for the 2-2 draw against promoted side Corum FK and played 89 minutes, but Buruk responded after the whole team turned in a poor display.

In the league matches that followed, the former Munich player was back on the bench. In the 4-0 win against Erzurumspor, he only came on in the 66th minute, while in the 3-2 victory over Göztepe he entered in the 73rd minute.

Trying to calm the unrest, the club's leadership had allegedly already held talks at that point and assured Sane of his high standing within the squad as well as their full trust for the rest of the season.

Sane joined Galatasaray from Bayern Munich in summer 2025. In his debut season, he recorded seven goals and nine assists in 43 competitive appearances. His contract with the Turkish champions runs until 2028.