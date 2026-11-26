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Crowd trouble halted Besiktas' Europa League match against Hapoel Be'er Sheva for a lengthy spell just under half an hour into the game.

Danish referee Morten Krogh sent both teams to the dressing rooms after fans of the Istanbul club clashed with security staff in the stands. The match took place in Batumi because UEFA had moved the fixture against the Israeli side to Georgia for security reasons.

Besiktas fans booed the Hapoel players before kick-off. When they held up a small Palestinian flag, Georgian police intervened and entered the section to remove it.

Scuffles followed. Fans ripped seats from their fittings and threw them towards security staff. TV footage showed a fan being carried away on a stretcher from inside the arena. The Besiktas players tried in vain to calm their fans. Shortly afterwards, the players went to the dressing rooms for around 40 minutes before the match eventually resumed.