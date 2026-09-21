Croatia, the head coach on Modric: "With him AC Milan play more vertically, do not kid yourselves that it is boring football"

Slaven Bilic has returned to the Croatia bench and started again with Luka Modric: the experienced AC Milan midfielder has been called up for the upcoming fixtures against the Czech Republic, Spain, England and Spain again. Bilic said this about the AC Milan midfielder, who decided in the summer to continue his career with both the Rossoneri and the national team: "We are all absolutely delighted that he is continuing. His desire and his passion for the national team have never been in doubt. His fame came about precisely because people kept asking whether he would play. He is the last person who would want to 'take it easy', both at club level and with the national team. AC Milan do not play in the same way with or without him. He is important for them, but he is important for us too. To play with calmness, you need Modric. That is his strength, especially now that he plays in a different way. Stopping the opponent, controlling the game. It was clear that AC Milan stalled and lost stability when he went off. Luka has a huge impact on the tempo of the game. Do not kid yourselves into thinking it is boring football. With Modrić, AC Milan play much more vertically," his words as reported by Sportske Novosti.



