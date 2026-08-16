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Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa - UEFA Super Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

Translated by

Criticising the lack of neutrality: Hakimi says we lost the Super Cup to circumstances beyond our control

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain
Lens
Paris Saint-Germain
Super Cup
A. Hakimi
France
Morocco

Achraf Hakimi has hit out at the conditions surrounding the French Super Cup clash with Lens, insisting the Paris Saint-Germain star and his team-mates were denied a truly neutral setting.

PSG went down 1-0 to Lens with ten men on Sunday evening at the Bollaert Stadium, the hosts' fortress, as the French league runners-up were crowned Super Cup champions.

Hakimi, 27, told the "Ligue 1+" channel: "We gave our all to win, and we controlled the course of the match entirely, but there were circumstances beyond our control."

As reported by the "Foot Mercato" network, he went on: "Playing on a pitch like this, not neutral, and without our fans. We should have played in the same conditions. Today, it felt like a French league match. These are not excuses."

The Morocco international also flagged up PSG's fixture congestion and their far from ideal preparation for the game.

Ligue 1
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Auxerre crest
Auxerre
AJA
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Rennes crest
Rennes
REN

"We played in finals on a neutral ground, and now we are playing away from home," he continued. "But we will continue to work for what is coming."

Hakimi added: "Some players missed training and arrived late, and we played a match on Wednesday (the European Super Cup), and we needed rest. We have to keep working for the upcoming matches."

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