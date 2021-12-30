Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - Who had a better 2021?
2021 was the year when Lionel Messi finally ended his relationship with FC Barcelona as he left the club in the summer to join PSG on a free transfer.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo too changed allegiances this year as he left Juventus after three seasons to return to Machester United after a gap of 12 years.
The year proved to be a mixed bag experience for Lionel Messi. While with Barcelona he enjoyed moderate success winning only the Copa del Rey title, with Argentina, it was a dream come true for the superstar as he led his team to clinch the Copa America.
In August, Messi moved to PSG where he has so far scored six goals in 16 appearances. Out of the six goals he scored in France, five were in the Champions League and only one in the Ligue 1.
Ronaldo too had an eventful year. He won two cup competitions in Italy with Juventus but failed to win the league. At the Euro 2020, Portugal were ousted from the round of 16 after losing to Belgium. In September 2021, the 36-year-old returned to England to join his former club Manchester United.
On the personal front, Ronaldo surpassed Ali Daei to become the all-time highest goalscorer in international football in September.
Here, we take a look at how Ronaldo and Messi performed in 2021.
National team
Player
Matches
Goals
Assists
Trophies
Lionel Messi
16
9
5
Copa America
Cristiano Ronaldo
14
13
1
-
Club football
Cristiano Ronaldo
Club
Matches
Goals
Assists
Trophies
Juventus
31
20
3
Copa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana
Manchester United
19
13
2
-
Total
50
33
5
2
Lionel Messi
Club
Matches
Goals
Assists
Trophies
FC Barcelona
29
28
8
Copa del Rey
PSG
16
6
5
-
Total
45
34
13
1