Cristiano Ronaldo takes a venomous swipe: 'Stop with the botox, you look like an apple'

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a swipe at Simon Jordan with a barbed remark. The pundit has criticised the forward's attitude in the dispute with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, and Ronaldo is clearly unimpressed.

Journalist Piers Morgan has admired Ronaldo for years, much to the irritation of Jordan, the former owner of Crystal Palace. "We all know Ronaldo is a good footballer. But you need to get your head out of his arse and be objective for once," Morgan was told on talkSPORT.

On Wednesday, Morgan returned to all the noise around Ronaldo on his own programme Football Uncensored. "I'll give you something cheerful. When I sent Ronaldo a clip of myself with Simon Jordan, he texted back: that blond bloke. Tell him to stop with the botox. He looks like an apple," Morgan passed on to Jordan.

Former footballer Jason Cundy, a guest on Morgan's programme, was among those laughing loudly at Ronaldo's remark. Jordan himself was not on the football talk show.

For years, Morgan has been one of Ronaldo's confidants. Several years ago, the Portuguese gave an explosive interview about then-manager Erik ten Hag, after which Ronaldo left Manchester United.

As for Portugal, Ronaldo has not definitively retired from international football. "A definitive farewell is nevertheless not the case. "If I am physically fit, playing for my club and hopefully scoring goals, then after serving the suspension imposed on me I will be available to fight and win for our national team."

"He concludes his statement with the words: "This is, believe me, the purest truth," said the Al-Nassr forward.