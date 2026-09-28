Cristiano Ronaldo sparked controversy on Sunday evening after the Nations League match between Norway and Portugal. Even though his side won 1-2, footage shows Ronaldo heading straight down the tunnel as soon as the final whistle went.

Portugal went ahead in the 17th minute through João Felix. Soon after half-time, Erling Braut Haaland levelled at 1-1, but three minutes later Gonçalo Ramos restored Portugal's lead at 1-2. That proved to be the final score.

Ronaldo notably started on the bench and did not come on. It was the first time that had happened in an official Portugal international since the 2008 European Championship.

Footage circulating online appears to show the superstar angrily walking into the players' tunnel immediately after the final whistle. He was also absent when his team-mates went over to thank the travelling Portugal fans.

After the match, head coach Jorge Jesus admitted he had not noticed his captain's early exit at the time. He also confirmed that he plans to hold a personal conversation with Ronaldo about his duties as captain.

Jesus said the course of the match did not justify bringing on a striker with Ronaldo's specific profile. He also stressed again that the Al-Nassr superstar's place on the sidelines against Norway does not mean his role has diminished.

Asked about Ronaldo not thanking the fans, Jesus said: “Only he can answer that. The fact is that he did not play today. That does not mean I am not counting on him. I told him I would bring him on, but I did not think it was what the match needed.”