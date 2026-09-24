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imago-sport-1083727220.jpgZUMA Press Wire
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Cristiano Ronaldo plays a particularly unfortunate leading role for Portugal, phenomenal Erling Haaland shows Norway the way

Portugal vs Wales
Portugal
Wales
UEFA Nations League A
Norway vs Denmark
Norway
Denmark
C. Ronaldo
E. Haaland

Group D in the Nations League is officially up and running. Portugal edged past Wales 1-0, with an unfortunate Cristiano Ronaldo taking centre stage. Norway also claimed three points under Erling Haaland's lead against Denmark, winning 3-2. 

Portugal v Wales 1-0

Portugal were far stronger than Wales and Cristiano Ronaldo quickly fashioned two good chances. In the end, though, João Félix opened the scoring when he beat goalkeeper Danny Ward with a shot from distance. 

Wales looked second best for long spells, but Ronaldo in particular had no luck. He first blazed a huge chance over the bar, then saw a goal ruled out as well. Lewis Koumas went close to an equaliser in the closing stages, but it never came. Portugal held on for a 1-0 win. 

Norway v Denmark 3-2

Norway flew out of the blocks and were already 2-0 up inside 20 minutes. From a Martin Ødegaard assist, Oscar Bobb found the far corner in a crowded area, and not long afterwards Erling Haaland doubled the lead after good build-up work from Antonio Nusa.

That left Norway in control, but Denmark refused to roll over. Mikkel Damsgaard pulled it back to 2-1 with a magnificent free-kick. After the break, Rasmus Højlund then smashed in from a corner to make it 2-2. 

For a moment, Denmark looked on course for a result, but Haaland struck again. The striker finished ruthlessly from a corner routine to make it 3-2. Norway then held firm, although they had to see out the match with ten men after the red card for David Møller Wolfe.

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