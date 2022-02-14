What is Cristiano Ronaldo's longest goal drought?

The year 2022 has not brought much cheer for Cristiano Ronaldo or his club Manchester United.

While Ronaldo has not found his name on the scoresheet even once in the new year, the Red Devils won just two matches out of the seven they played so far and have also crashed out of the FA Cup, losing to Championship side Middlesbrough in penalties. Interestingly, he had missed a penalty during normal time but he did convert one in the shootout.

Ronaldo's last goal came against Burnley on December 30 in the Premier League, a game United won 3-1.

This is the longest goal drought the Portuguese star has experienced since the 2008/09 season when he went on for seven matches without scoring a goal. It was his last season at Manchester United during his first stint at the club before he joined Real Madrid.

From December 21, 2008, to January 17, 2009, Ronaldo did not score a single goal. In that period, he played five Premier League games, one Club World Cup match and an EFL Cup fixture.

The Red Devils next face Brighton & Hove Albion on February 16 and Leeds United on February 20 in the Premier League before taking on Atletico Madrid in a Champions League round of 16 tie on February 23. Ronaldo will look to end his drought sooner rather than later.

Here we take a look at the two longest goalless streaks of Cristiano Ronaldo's career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's longest goal drought (2008/09)

Date Match Competition 21/12/08 LDU Quito 0-1 Manchester United 2008 Club World Cup final 26/12/08 Stoke City 0-1 Manchester United Premier League 2008/09 29/12/08 Manchester United 1-0 Middlesbrough Premier League 2008/09 7/1/09 Derby County 1-0 Manchester United EFL Cup semifinal first leg 11/1/09 Manchester United 3-0 Chelsea Premier League 2008/09 14/1/09 Manchester United 1-0 Wigan Premier League 2008/09 17/1/09 Bolton 0-1 Manchester United Premier League 2008/09

Cristiano Ronaldo's current goalless streak (2021/22)