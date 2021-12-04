Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to Pele - Who are the all-time highest goalscorers for club and country?
Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a new career milestone on Thursday as he became the first player ever to score 800 career goals with a brace against Arsenal in Manchester United's 3-2 win in a Premier League clash.
Ronaldo scored his 800th and 801st goals against the Gunners thus taking his goals tally at the club level to 686. He has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 130 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and five in Sporting CP shirt. At the international arena, he has netted 115 times donning the Portugal jersey.
In the list of all-time highest goal scorers for club and country, the Manchester United attacker is followed by Brazil legend Pele who scored 765 career goals.
Seven times Ballon D'Or winner Lionel Messi is just 10 goals short of Pele's tally with 755 career goals with 80 coming in an Argentina shirt.
Other than Ronaldo and Messi, three other active players who feature in the top 20 list of goalscorers are Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez.
Let us take a look at the top 20 highest goalscorers of all time.
Player
Club goals
International goals
Total goals
Years
Cristiano Ronaldo
686
115
801
2002–present
Pele
682
77
769
1957–1977
Lionel Messi
676
80
756
2004–present
Romario
689
64
753
1985–2007
Ferenc Puskas
645
84
729
1943–1966
Josef Bican
688
32
720
1931–1955
Jimmy Jones
635
12
647
1947–1964
Gerd Muller
566
68
634
1964–1981
Eusebio
581
41
622
1958–1981
Joe Bambrick
595
21
616
1926–1943
Glenn Ferguson
562
0
562
1987–2011
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
491
62
553
1999–present
Fernando Peyroteo
538
14
552
1937–1949
Uwe Seeler
508
43
551
1954–1978
Jimmy McGrory
538
12
550
1922–1937
Alfredo Di Stefano
501
29
530
1945–1966
György Sárosi
484
42
526
1930–1948
Robert Lewandowski
453
72
525
2008–present
Roberto Dinamite
489
22
511
1971–1992
Luis Suarez
444
65
509
2005–present