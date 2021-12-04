Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to Pele - Who are the all-time highest goalscorers for club and country?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

Goal takes a look at the highest goalscorers of all-time for club and country...

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a new career milestone on Thursday as he became the first player ever to score 800 career goals with a brace against Arsenal in Manchester United's 3-2 win in a Premier League clash.

Ronaldo scored his 800th and 801st goals against the Gunners thus taking his goals tally at the club level to 686. He has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 130 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and five in Sporting CP shirt. At the international arena, he has netted 115 times donning the Portugal jersey.

In the list of all-time highest goal scorers for club and country, the Manchester United attacker is followed by Brazil legend Pele who scored 765 career goals.

Seven times Ballon D'Or winner Lionel Messi is just 10 goals short of Pele's tally with 755 career goals with 80 coming in an Argentina shirt.

Other than Ronaldo and Messi, three other active players who feature in the top 20 list of goalscorers are Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez.

Let us take a look at the top 20 highest goalscorers of all time.

Player

Club goals

International goals

Total goals

Years

Cristiano Ronaldo

686

115

801

2002–present

Pele

682

77

769

1957–1977

Lionel Messi

676

80

756

2004–present

Romario

689

64

753

1985–2007

Ferenc Puskas

645

84

729

1943–1966

Josef Bican

688

32

720

1931–1955

Jimmy Jones

635

12

647

1947–1964

Gerd Muller

566

68

634

1964–1981

Eusebio

581

41

622

1958–1981

Joe Bambrick

595

21

616

1926–1943

Glenn Ferguson

562

0

562

1987–2011

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

491

62

553

1999–present

Fernando Peyroteo

538

14

552

1937–1949

Uwe Seeler

508

43

551

1954–1978

Jimmy McGrory

538

12

550

1922–1937

Alfredo Di Stefano

501

29

530

1945–1966

György Sárosi

484

42

526

1930–1948

Robert Lewandowski

453

72

525

2008–present

Roberto Dinamite

489

22

511

1971–1992

Luis Suarez

444

65

509

2005–present