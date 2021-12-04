Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to Pele - Who are the all-time highest goalscorers for club and country?

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a new career milestone on Thursday as he became the first player ever to score 800 career goals with a brace against Arsenal in Manchester United's 3-2 win in a Premier League clash.

Ronaldo scored his 800th and 801st goals against the Gunners thus taking his goals tally at the club level to 686. He has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 130 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and five in Sporting CP shirt. At the international arena, he has netted 115 times donning the Portugal jersey.

In the list of all-time highest goal scorers for club and country, the Manchester United attacker is followed by Brazil legend Pele who scored 765 career goals.

Seven times Ballon D'Or winner Lionel Messi is just 10 goals short of Pele's tally with 755 career goals with 80 coming in an Argentina shirt.

Other than Ronaldo and Messi, three other active players who feature in the top 20 list of goalscorers are Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez.

Let us take a look at the top 20 highest goalscorers of all time.