Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had scored in Al-Nassr's 1-3 win over Al-Faisaly on Friday, but officials recorded the 41-year-old Portuguese player's effort as an own goal by Andrei Girotto. Ronaldo remains on 981 official career goals for now.

Away from home, Al-Nassr made an excellent start and took an early lead. Abdullah Al-Hamdan turned in a pass from Sadio Mané for the opener. The visitors led 0-1 at half-time.

Shortly after the break, Ronaldo looked to have added a goal of his own. In the 49th minute, João Félix sent a measured cross into the box for his Portuguese compatriot. Ronaldo headed the ball and it went into the net: 0-2.

Ronaldo had headed Félix's cross on, but the ball struck defender Girotto directly before going into the net. That cast doubt on whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could claim the goal and sparked extensive debate on social media over whether it was his or an own goal.

Whether Ronaldo's header was already heading towards goal before Girotto changed the ball's direction proved decisive. Footage showed it was not, so the goal went down as the defender's own goal.

Al-Faisaly fought back in the 66th minute when Théo Bongonda made it 1-2. Al-Nassr still had work to do in the closing stages to secure the win.

Just over ten minutes from the end, substitute Ângelo Gabriel received the ball from Al-Hamdan and curled it superbly into the far corner. His strike made it 1-3 and secured the three points for Al-Nassr.











