Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after beating Lionel Messi to sensational 'Ballon d'Or of All Time' award

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Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the 'Ballon d'Or of All Time' following a public vote to mark the 70th anniversary of the prestigious award. The Al Nassr forward beat long-time rival Lionel Messi to the symbolic honour, with fans choosing his 2008 triumph at Manchester United as the ultimate standout.

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Ronaldo claims ultimate Ballon d'Or prize

Ronaldo has added another remarkable accolade to his legendary career by being voted the 'Ballon d'Or of All Time'. The 41-year-old claimed the symbolic honour to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the prestigious individual award.

The accolade was decided by a public vote, allowing football supporters across the globe to choose their ultimate winner. Ronaldo's victory further cements his status as one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was specifically recognised for his incredible 2008 triumph.

Portuguese star dedicates award to the fans

After receiving the unique recognition, the Al Nassr forward took to social media to express his gratitude. He made sure to highlight the crucial role that supporters played in securing this latest honour.

The veteran attacker posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account to celebrate the milestone. He wanted to ensure his vast global fanbase shared in the historic moment.

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"Football belongs to the fans!" Ronaldo wrote. "Thank you to all the fans around the world, the Ballon D’Or of All Time is also yours."

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Beating Messi in the public vote

The public vote saw Ronaldo edge out his long-time rival Messi to claim the all-time crown. The pair have dominated the Ballon d'Or landscape for over a decade, creating the most famous individual rivalry in football history.

Voters ultimately selected Ronaldo's 2008 campaign ahead of Messi's historic 2012 Ballon d'Or victory. The 2008 season saw Ronaldo lead Manchester United to a magnificent Premier League and Champions League double.

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Focus remains on success in Saudi Arabia

With this symbolic victory secured, Ronaldo will turn his attention back to domestic duties with Al Nassr. The forward continues to perform at a high level in the Saudi Pro League despite entering the final stages of his career. He remains ambitious about adding to his team's trophy collection and reaching the 1,000-goal milestone before eventually deciding to hang up his boots.