Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi: Most-admired sportsmen in the world!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the most admired sports personalities in the world. While this might not come as a surprise to many, they are closely followed by India's cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the third and fourth spot respectively.
According to a survey conducted by YouGov, a British market research and data analytics firm, Tendulkar and Kohli are overshadowed only by the two footballing greats.
Editors' Picks
- Roony Bardghji: Europe's elite preparing to fight over record-breaking Swedish wonderkid
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Chelsea's Covid gamble backfires as they lose further ground on Man City and Liverpool
The study ranks Barack Obama as the most admired person in the world, across various fields, followed by Bill Gates and Xi Jinping. Ronaldo comes fourth, his best position to date. Meanwhile, Messi has seen a jump of four places and now occupies the seventh spot in the combined rankings. Whereas, Tendulkar and Kohli are ranked 12th and 18th respectively. The study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories before compiling the list.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 8th most admired person while Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan (14th) and Amitabh Bachchan (15th) are also ranked high on the list.
When it comes to the most admired women, Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama tops the list, followed by Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II. Amongst Indians, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (10th), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (13th), and Sudha Murty (14th) feature in the top 20.
Let us have a look at the complete top 20 list.
Male
Female
2. Bill Gates
2. Angelina Jolie
3. Xi Jinping
3. Queen Elizabeth II
4. Cristiano Ronaldo
4. Oprah Winfrey
5. Jackie Chan
5. Scarlett Johansson
6. Elon Musk
6. Emma Watson
7. Lionel Messi
7. Taylor Swift
8. Narendra Modi
8. Angela Merkel
9. Vladimir Putin
9. Malala Yousafzai
10. Jack Ma
10. Priyanka Chopra
11. Warren Buffet
11. Kamala Harris
12. Sachin Tendulkar
12. Hillary Clinton
13. Donald Trump
13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
14. Shahrukh Khan
14. Sudha Murty
15. Amitabh Bachchan
15. Greta Thunberg
16. Pope Francis
16. Melania Trump
17. Imran Khan
17. Lisa
18. Virat Kohli
18. Liu Yifei
19. Andy Lau
19. Yang Mi
20. Joe Biden
20. Jacinda Ardern