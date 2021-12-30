Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi: Athletes with most Wikipedia page views in 2021!

Soham Mukherjee
getty

UEFA Euro 2020 & Summer Olympics 2020 were the two other sporting events that made their way into the top 20 list...

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the most-viewed athlete Wikipedia pages in the world for the year 2021. In fact, fans have shown more interest in Ronaldo's page than that of major major sporting events like the UEFA Euro 2020 and the Summer Olympics 2020. In the cumulative list of most viewed pages of 2021, the Portuguese superstar stands fifth, ahead of Messi who has been ranked 15th.

It is noteworthy that the two major sporting events of 2021 in UEFA Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics stand at the seventh and the 13th position respectively.

Ronaldo and Messi are amongst the most popular faces in the world of football. It comes as no surprise that the Portuguese and the Argentine are on top of people's list when they view a Wikipedia page.

Editors' Picks

Let us take a look at the top 20 entries.

Article continues below

Rank

Page Name

Numbers

1.

Deaths in 2021

42,748,490

2.

Elizabeth II

25,290,406

3.

Elon Musk

24,101,538

4.

Squid Game

21,887,095

5.

Cristiano Ronaldo

18,771,854

6.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

18,192,061

7.

UEFA Euro 2020

17,485,883

8.

United States

17,185,138

9.

Joe Biden

16,823

10.

Donald Trump

16,366,771

11.

WandaVision

15,874,561

12.

Characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

15,560,945

13.

2020 Summer Olympics

14,537,440

14.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

13,268,102

15.

Lionel Messi

13,043,407

16.

Dune

12,904,842

17.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

12,519,266

18.

Eternals

12,343,639

19.

List of Marvel Cinematic Universe films

12,117,229

20.

India

11,982,035

*Data as of December 17, 2021
*Source: Wikimedia Foundation