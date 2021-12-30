Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi: Athletes with most Wikipedia page views in 2021!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the most-viewed athlete Wikipedia pages in the world for the year 2021. In fact, fans have shown more interest in Ronaldo's page than that of major major sporting events like the UEFA Euro 2020 and the Summer Olympics 2020. In the cumulative list of most viewed pages of 2021, the Portuguese superstar stands fifth, ahead of Messi who has been ranked 15th.
It is noteworthy that the two major sporting events of 2021 in UEFA Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics stand at the seventh and the 13th position respectively.
Ronaldo and Messi are amongst the most popular faces in the world of football. It comes as no surprise that the Portuguese and the Argentine are on top of people's list when they view a Wikipedia page.
Editors' Picks
- Tuchel lashes out as Chelsea's wing-back woes leave title hopes in tatters
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Nico Schlotterbeck: Bayern Munich target who shut out Haaland and has the world at his feet
Let us take a look at the top 20 entries.
Rank
Page Name
Numbers
1.
Deaths in 2021
42,748,490
2.
Elizabeth II
25,290,406
3.
Elon Musk
24,101,538
4.
Squid Game
21,887,095
5.
Cristiano Ronaldo
18,771,854
6.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
18,192,061
7.
UEFA Euro 2020
17,485,883
8.
United States
17,185,138
9.
Joe Biden
16,823
10.
Donald Trump
16,366,771
11.
WandaVision
15,874,561
12.
Characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
15,560,945
13.
2020 Summer Olympics
14,537,440
14.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
13,268,102
15.
Lionel Messi
13,043,407
16.
Dune
12,904,842
17.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
12,519,266
18.
Eternals
12,343,639
19.
List of Marvel Cinematic Universe films
12,117,229
20.
India
11,982,035
*Data as of December 17, 2021
*Source: Wikimedia Foundation