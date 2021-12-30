Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi: Athletes with most Wikipedia page views in 2021!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the most-viewed athlete Wikipedia pages in the world for the year 2021. In fact, fans have shown more interest in Ronaldo's page than that of major major sporting events like the UEFA Euro 2020 and the Summer Olympics 2020. In the cumulative list of most viewed pages of 2021, the Portuguese superstar stands fifth, ahead of Messi who has been ranked 15th.

It is noteworthy that the two major sporting events of 2021 in UEFA Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics stand at the seventh and the 13th position respectively.

Ronaldo and Messi are amongst the most popular faces in the world of football. It comes as no surprise that the Portuguese and the Argentine are on top of people's list when they view a Wikipedia page.

Let us take a look at the top 20 entries.

Article continues below

Rank Page Name Numbers 1. Deaths in 2021 42,748,490 2. Elizabeth II 25,290,406 3. Elon Musk 24,101,538 4. Squid Game 21,887,095 5. Cristiano Ronaldo 18,771,854 6. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 18,192,061 7. UEFA Euro 2020 17,485,883 8. United States 17,185,138 9. Joe Biden 16,823 10. Donald Trump 16,366,771 11. WandaVision 15,874,561 12. Characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 15,560,945 13. 2020 Summer Olympics 14,537,440 14. Spider-Man: No Way Home 13,268,102 15. Lionel Messi 13,043,407 16. Dune 12,904,842 17. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 12,519,266 18. Eternals 12,343,639 19. List of Marvel Cinematic Universe films 12,117,229 20. India 11,982,035

*Data as of December 17, 2021

*Source: Wikimedia Foundation