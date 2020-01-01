Coutinho's future at Barca won't be affected by two-goal cameo for Bayern in Champions League, says Rivaldo

The Brazilian helped the German outfit knock his parent club out of Europe in stunning fashion last week

Philippe Coutinho's future at won't be affected by his two-goal cameo against them for in the , according to Rivaldo.

Coutinho was sent out on loan to Bayern for the duration of 2019-20 campaign after an underwhelming first full season at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian joined Barca from in a £142 million ($188m) deal in January 2018, but has so far failed to justify that hefty price tag.

He has, however, shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Allianz Arena, scoring 11 goals and laying on nine assists in 36 appearances for Bayern in total.

Due to the fact Uefa rules do not allow clauses preventing loanees from playing against their parent clubs, Coutinho was also able to feature in a Champions League quarter-final clash with Barca on August 14.

The 28-year-old had a huge impact when introduced to the action as a second-half substitute, as he set up Robert Lewandowski before scoring twice to round off a stunning 8-2 victory for the German champions.

Bayern are not expected to take up the option to sign Coutinho on a permanent basis, and he has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months.

Rivaldo doesn't think his fellow countryman's time at Barca is up just yet though, despite the pivotal role he played in knocking the Liga giants out of Europe last week.

"Philippe Coutinho scored twice against Barcelona after just 20 minutes on the pitch. I don't think it was disrespectful," the Blaugrana legend told Betfair.

"Coutinho is a professional loaned to Bayern Munich with the purpose of helping the Germans every time he is called on and that's what he did.

"I shouldn't affect his future at club. Whether Coutinho tries to revive his career, or moves on this summer, will all depend on the new manager and the plans he has for the Brazilian star.

"With so many exits expected at Barca, Coutinho might even get more opportunities."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has opened the door for Coutinho to remain in Catalonia, but he insists that the final decision on the playmaker's future will be made by the club's new permanent head coach Ronald Koeman.

"The head coach will make the decision," Bartomeu said. "If he wants him to continue, next year he will play with us."