Courtois wants to buy Reggiana: “An ambitious project on the pitch”

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Nxtplay Capital, the sports, media and technology investment platform founded by Thibaut Courtois and Gonzalo Vila, have submitted a bid to acquire 100% of Reggiana’s share capital, ANSA reports.

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"In my career, I have seen how much a club means to its city," says the Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper. "With Nxtplay, we want to build something the people of Reggio Emilia can be proud of: ambitious on the pitch, close to the community and built to last. Giving young footballers the right environment to develop will be at the heart of everything we do."

Nxtplay says the offer follows several months' work. Its team has studied the club in depth and visited Reggio Emilia and the club several times, as well as meeting local businesspeople, sponsors and shareholders connected to the club to build a project aligned with the priorities of the city and the club. Nxtplay stresses that it has structured the offer to provide the club with certainty and stability. The deal remains subject to completion of the process with the club's current shareholders.