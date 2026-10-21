Thibaut Courtois has lifted the lid on how Real Madrid's players deal with the rumours and wild theories that follow their stars around, and the goalkeeper waded into the debate over whether Kylian Mbappé deserves the Ballon d'Or.

Speaking to DAZN Belgium, Courtois faced a question about the theory that a Vinicius Junior lookalike has replaced the real player. He laughed and answered firmly: "Of course, it's the real Vinicius".

The jokes didn't end with the Brazilian. Courtois also revealed how the Real Madrid squad reacted to Mbappe being branded "the dictator", a phrase that stirred controversy in recent weeks and has since become a running gag inside the dressing room.

As reported by Spanish newspaper "Marca", Courtois said: "Dictator Mbappe? We laugh about it, and sometimes we repeat it in the form of a song inside the dressing room". The players, in other words, treat these labels with a shrug and a smile, far from the noise outside.

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Courtois settles his stance on the Mbappé and Yamal battle for the Ballon d'Or

Jokes aside, Courtois backed his French teammate's claim to the Ballon d'Or. He rated Mbappe the best individual performer around, while admitting the lack of collective silverware could cost him, especially against the standout season Lamine Yamal enjoyed with Barcelona and Spain.

"I think that on an individual level there was no player better than Kylian, but, unfortunately, we did not win anything on a collective level," the Real Madrid goalkeeper explained.

On the World Cup comparison, Courtois felt Yamal fell short of the level he had shown elsewhere. The teenager still cashed in on team success, lifting the World Cup and winning LaLiga with Barcelona across a strong year.

He added: "For me, Lamine Yamal delivered a World Cup slightly below expectations, but he became world champion, won the league with Barcelona, and delivered a good year".

Mbappe, by contrast, finished the tournament fourth with France yet claimed the World Cup's Golden Boot. For Courtois, that only strengthens the case for the Frenchman's individual brilliance. And it reopens the oldest question in the Ballon d'Or race: personal performance or collective titles?