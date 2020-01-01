‘Courtois is the best in the world’ - Real president Perez praises goalkeeper after Super Cup win

The Real Madrid shot-stopper saved a penalty as his side clinched a Spanish Super Cup win over rivals Atletico

president Florentino Perez says goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is the ‘best in the world’ after helping his side win the Spanish Super Cup.

Madrid claimed the trophy for an 11th time thanks to a 4-1 penalty shootout win after the derby clash finished locked at 0-0 in Jeddah, .

Saul Niguez hit the post for Atletico in the shootout before Courtois denied Thomas Partey, continuing his improved form for the LaLiga giants.

And his display has been praised by the club’s president Perez, who believes the goalkeeper is second to none.

“We thought he [Courtois] was the best goalkeeper in the world and he has shown that,” Perez told Movistar Plus after the game.

The Belgian international has come under heavy scrutiny during his time in , but seemingly answered those critics with a match-winning performance against Diego Simeone’s side.

Courtois said he was always confident of saving Thomas' penalty, while he was happy with another clean sheet.

“We played well in both games and today we also deserved to win despite the fact that Atleti is always there, we keep our goals conceded to zero and we are happy to win,” said Courtois.

“I felt very comfortable, I trusted myself at that time.”

The goalkeeper also revealed a late review of 's penalties helped him step up for his side in the victory.

"I reviewed the penalties on the bench," the goalkeeper said, via AS.

"Saul surprised me a little, but Thomas I knew clearly. He shot it very hard and very strong.

"I am very happy for another zero goals conceded and with good stops. This is very important."



Madrid were reduced to 10 men late in extra time when Federico Valverde cynically brought down Alvaro Morata, who was through on goal.

Courtois praised his team, who host in LaLiga on Saturday, for making the most of Valverde's tackle.

Article continues below

"We are very happy. It was a hard-fought match against Atletico. Their style of play is waiting for an error from the other team," he said.

"They could have taken advantage of that a few times. I managed to save some, Fede stopped one.

"I think I could stop Alvaro by coming out, but he got away and Fede made the tackle. We took advantage of that well and we were the more confident team in the penalty shootout."